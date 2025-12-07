Report: One in three South Korean lawmakers belong to suspected pro-CCP federation

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2025 Real World News



One third of the legislators in South Korea’s National Assembly are now affiliated with a pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) organization, a report said.

Of the 300 lawmakers in the South’s legislature, 102 belong to the Korea-China Parliamentary Federation [Han-Joong Uiwon Yeonmang], Tara O reported for the East Asia Research Center on Dec. 6.

The Korea-China Parliamentary Federation’s counterpart is the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China, which is under the CCP.

“The leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, Jung Chung-Rae, is a member,” Tara O wrote. “Jung has a history of radical anti-U.S. activism. On Oct. 13, 1989, 6 students, including Jung, attacked the U.S. Ambassador’s residence by trespassing and occupying it and throwing explosives to protest against the close Republic of Korea (ROK)-U.S. relations. Jung Chung-Rae was arrested and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment, but was released early by the Kim Young-Sam administration.”

In June of this year, the Global Times, a propaganda outlet for the CCP, reported on a delegation of lawmakers from the Korea-China Parliamentary Federation visiting China “to discuss bilateral cooperation in advanced technologies.”

It was the first official visit to China at the parliamentary level since the inauguration of leftist South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.

“With South Korean President Lee taking office, China-South Korea relations face an opportunity to enter a new stage,” the Global Times noted. “One of the highlights of President Lee’s campaign was his positive stance toward China.”

Support Free Press Foundation