Report: Oregon spends more on free health care for immigrants than state police

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2025 Real World News



In deep blue Oregon, the Democrat-run government spends more on free health care for immigrants, including illegals, than on state police by at least $500 million, a report said.

“Oregon officials expect to spend $1.5 billion in combined state and federal taxpayer dollars on a program that offers health benefits to illegal aliens from 2025 to 2027,” The Daily Caller News Foundation reported on Monday, citing state officials and budget documents. “They expect to spend $717 million on Oregon State Police over the same period.”

And it isn’t just Oregon taxpayers who are on the hook. The program gets 25% of its funding from the federal government, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

“These very policies have touched off a government shutdown in Washington, D.C., and protests in Portland,” the report said.

Medicaid formally prohibits illegal aliens from receiving benefits.

But, according to the non-partisan Paragon Health Institute, some blue states have innovated creative accounting methods to extract federal dollars without the federal restrictions.

Blue states will issue taxes on Medicaid insurers and providers, obtain a bundle of federal matching dollars for those funds, then return the taxed money to those institutions, Paragon said.

The continued funding of free health care for illegals is one of the demands Democrats are making to end the government shutdown.

Democrats’ counterproposal to the “clean” continuing resolution preferred by Republicans to end the shutdown would unwind several reforms that President Donald Trump signed into law via the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July.

These provisions included ending the disbursement of higher federal Medicaid match dollars for the emergency care of illegal aliens compared to traditional Medicaid recipients like children — states received a 90% rate for illegal aliens compared to 50% for American citizens — and closing accounting loopholes that allow federal funds to be shunted to state priorities like coverage for illegal immigrants.

Republicans passed a SIMPLE, CLEAN, NONPARTISAN bill to keep the government open. What did Democrats demand in return? Among many other things, nearly $200 BILLION to restore health care subsidies for illegal aliens and other non-citizens that we outlawed earlier this year.… pic.twitter.com/yyQ5CfJHDw — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 7, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation