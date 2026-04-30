Report: Prosecutors intend to seize Comey’s book sale profits

by WorldTribune Staff, April 30, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Following James Comey’s indictment on two felony counts on charges related to his Instagram post seen as a threat to President Donald Trump, prosecutors said they intend to seize the profits from the sale of the ex-FBI chief’s book, a report said.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry posted to X on Wednesday that the Justice Department issued a forfeiture notice because prosecutors believe Comey posted the “86 47” Trump threat to help with sales of his book, “Red Verdict.”

Comey “posted the image five days before the May 20, 2025, release of his new crime novel,” Sperry wrote. “Controversy over the posting thrust Comey back into the headlines and drew potential book buyers to his Instagram and X accounts where he heavily promoted the book.”

The indictment against Comey reads: “Upon conviction, the defendant shall forfeit to the United States any property, real or personal, which constitutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to the said offense.”

Comey surrendered to federal authorities in Virginia on Wednesday.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Comey was indicted on two felony counts:

• Count one: Knowingly and willfully make a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States.

• Count two: Knowingly and willfully did transmit in interstate and foreign commerce a communication that contained a threat to kill the President, Donald J. Trump.

He is facing up to 20 years in prison.

“Threatening the life of the President of the United States is a grave violation of our nation’s laws,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “The grand jury returned an indictment alleging James Comey did just that, at a time when this country has witnessed violent incitement followed by deadly actions against President Trump and other elected officials. The temperature needs to be turned down, and anyone who dials it up and threatens the life of the President will be held accountable.”

“James Comey disgracefully encouraged a threat on President Trump’s life and posted it on Instagram for the world to see,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “As the former Director of the FBI, he knew full well the attention and consequences of making such a post. This FBI and our DOJ partners pursued a rigorous investigation that followed the facts – and now Mr. Comey will be held fully accountable for his actions. Thank you to our investigators, Acting AG Todd Blanche, and the Eastern District of NC for their diligent and professional work.”

“No one is above the law in the Eastern District of North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “Our office regularly pursues threat cases including those against public officials. The Grand Jury examined the evidence in this case and found probable cause to indict Mr. Comey. We will continue to pursue the case as we regularly do every day to protect the people of this District and the United States.”

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