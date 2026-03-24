Report: The Laguardia crash can be linked directly to Obama policies

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 24, 2026

The horrifying crash of a Air Canada jet and a fire truck at New York’s Laguardia Airport which killed the plane’s pilot and co-pilot can be directly tied to President Barack Obama’s policies which prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) over merit in the hiring of federal workers, a report said.

“What happened at LaGuardia did not come out of thin air. It happened inside a system that has been showing signs of strain, sloppiness, and serious decline for years, thanks to Barack Hussein Obama,” Revolver News noted in a March 24 report.

Obama’s “failed policies weakened one of the most high-stakes industries in the country. And when you weaken a system like that, eventually the blood starts flowing,” the report said.

The pilots have been identified as Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther, according to FOX News.

The jet hit the Port Authority fire truck on a runway at 104 miles per hour, preliminary analysis indicates. Air traffic control had cleared both to be on the runway. More than 43 people were hospitalized and “many” have since been released, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

The fact that both the jet and fire truck had been cleared to be on the runway “should have every American demanding answers,” Revolver News noted.

Revolver News identified what it says are two major contributing factors that have received scant media attention:

“The first such factor is the likely contribution of disastrous Covid-era policies to the staffing shortage of many air traffic control rooms. The second factor is that aggressive affirmative action policies implemented during the Obama Administration have resulted in a catastrophic collapse in the quality of controllers. In short, Covid policies have gutted the quantity of air traffic controllers, and diversity policies have gutted the quality of air traffic controllers, creating unprecedented danger for the aviation industry.”

The report continued: “We can trace this decline directly to new hiring policies implemented by the Obama Administration. In 2012, three years before Obama put policies to increase diversity in air traffic control into effect, the FAA released an unclassified report titled, ‘Development, Validation, and Fairness of Biographical Data Questionnaire for the Air Traffic Control Specialist Occupation.’ The report explicitly recommends the use of biographical data, or ‘biodata’—personal information about applicants—in place of the blind method of measuring competency to promote racial equality.

“Again, in other words, the fact that bio-data tests sacrifice validity in favor of increasing diversity is a feature, not a bug. In 2013, these reports and their suggestions culminated in the Obama Administration’s decision to force the FAA to abandon its Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) schools, which used clinically verified aptitude tests to admit and train ATCs.

“This abrupt change in hiring practices for the sake of affirmative action left nearly 3,000 aspiring ATCs suddenly ineligible for employment because they did not fit the FAA’s new preferred racial profile. Andrew Brigida was one such student who spent forty thousand dollars and four years on his degree, achieved the highest possible score on the FAA’s aptitude test, and was still filtered out for being white. He is now leading a class-action lawsuit against the FAA.”

This is so illegal, sue the hell out of them… FAA created “secret code words” for blacks so they could one-up whites and Asians…https://t.co/4QPmsX8NsQ — Ames (@VivaLaAmes11) January 31, 2024

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