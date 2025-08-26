Report: Top U.S. intel officials concealed classified Covid data from Trump, public

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2025 Real World News

Classified U.S. intelligence that the Covid virus came from a lab in Wuhan, China was concealed from the American public and President Donald Trump by senior U.S. intelligence officials, a report said.

By keeping a lid on what was known about Covid coming out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the U.S. intel officials gave Anthony Fauci and his inner circle “extraordinary influence while silencing their own spy scientists,” The Daily Caller News Foundation reported on Aug. 20.

The evidence of a lab leak included signals intelligence collected from Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders in 2019 between Beijing and Wuhan revealing a major emergency, one former official told the Daily Caller.

“An increasingly political deep state concealed it from President Donald Trump during the first two months of the pandemic, deflecting blame from China as political rival Joe Biden sought to lay responsibility for the pandemic squarely at Trump’s feet,” the report said.

“Higher-ups continued to dismiss evidence for a lab leak as the fodder for a conspiracy theory and Trump’s hardline stance against China, deceiving millions of Americans about a disease that upended their lives and felled loved ones.”

Spy scientists at four intelligence agencies and four other government officials spoke to the Daily Caller on condition of anonymity to reveal previously unreported details about censored intelligence under two presidential administrations.

Decoded engineering in the Covid genome, which Chinese authorities were powerless to hide, was “conspicuously omitted from public reports released by the intelligence community under then-President Biden, as senior officials instead elevated the analyses of Fauci’s inner circle, who argued the virus was assuredly natural,” the report noted.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard told the Daily Caller she would hold the intelligence community accountable by working with whistleblowers, reviewing classified material, and investigate where taxpayer funds may have helped create the Covid virus.

“It is clear that dissenting views were likely silenced to support the Biden Administration’s preferred narrative. Under President Trump’s maximum transparency agenda, we’re committed to exposing the truth so that we can build back trust in the intelligence community,” Gabbard said.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has also vowed to hold individuals accountable for withholding Covid intelligence from Trump and the American public, CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons told the Daily Caller.

“In his first week as director, he declassified and released CIA’s updated assessment, which confirmed what intelligence, science, and commonsense had indicated for so long—that the likely cause of the pandemic was a lab-leak by China,” Lyons said. “Not only has Director Ratcliffe delivered the vital truth about COVID origins to the American people, he’s also rooted out any politicization of intelligence and held people accountable, and will continue to do so.”

The Daily Caller added: “The officials in Trump’s first administration who pushed most vigorously for an investigation into a possible lab origin of COVID and to declassify intelligence received blowback from the deep state and their allies in the legacy press.”

The intelligence community’s (IC) assessment of the origins of the Covid virus “was shaped by Fauci’s inner circle, who had their own thicket of conflicts,” the report continued.

Among the assessments that was omitted by the IC were documents describing a blueprint for generating Covid-like viruses in a lab: A 2018 research proposal involving the Wuhan lab submitted to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) called “DEFUSE.”

“The proposal was eventually transmitted onto classified servers for dissemination under Biden’s 90-day review of the intelligence in 2021. But its incorporation into IC assessments would have directly implicated one of the intelligence community’s own longtime scientific advisors, University of North Carolina coronavirus virologist Ralph Baric,” the report noted.

For 16 years, Baric had written on coronavirus engineering experiments. He is part of the Biological Sciences Experts Group (BSEG), a group of non-governmental scientists who advise the U.S. Intelligence Community.

Under congressional interrogation in 2023, Baric claimed that he had advised government officials in 2020 that a lab origin was possible. Yet public records reveal that in a briefing with congressional aides in February 2020, he never mentioned that possibility, instead emphasizing the danger of Chinese wet markets.

Baric did not respond to the Daily Caller’s requests for comment.

Another close collaborator of the Wuhan lab, EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, “communicated with the FBI 13 times from 2020 to 2022 and with Biden’s Office of Science and Technology Policy transition team in 2020,” according to a calendar obtained by the Daily Caller through DRASTIC, an independent research group.

Support Free Press Foundation