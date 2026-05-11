Rep. Issa’s resolution aims to ‘formally expunge’ Trump impeachments

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 11, 2026

California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa has introduced a resolution which would reverse the two House impeachments of President Donald Trump.

Issa said the resolution will rectify a situation where Democrats used “knowingly false” claims in a partisan attempt to destroy the president’s reputation.

The resolution, H.Res.1211, referred to the House Judiciary Committee, declares that both of Trump’s impeachments, approved by the House in 2019 and 2021, should be formally “expunged as if such Article had never passed the full House of Representatives.”

Issa’s effort has the backing of House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan.

“The fact is that the Constitution doesn’t spell out what to do when you’ve wrongfully indicted somebody,” Issa told Fox News Digital. “An impeachment is basically an indictment and it’s an indictment that you can’t really be acquitted from. If you are impeached by the House, famously where do you go to get your reputation back, is the question,”

Issa’s resolution contends that the 2019 impeachment was based on unreliable and politically biased information, pointing to newly declassified material which undermines the credibility of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry.

The resolution states that the whistleblower lacked firsthand knowledge, was assisted by other officials with alleged political bias, and that House investigators mishandled or misrepresented evidence while denying Trump the opportunity to confront his accusers.

In a press release earlier this year, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the declassification of documents she says revealed a “coordinated effort” within the intelligence community “to manufacture a conspiracy that was used as the basis to impeach President Trump in 2019.”

As for the 2021 impeachment, Issa’s resolution contends it was rushed and procedurally flawed, noting that the House moved from introduction to passage in two days and did not conduct a full evidentiary process. While lawmakers held a brief committee hearing with constitutional experts, the measure advanced without fact witnesses or extended investigation, which the resolution says denied Trump basic due process.

“They impeached him for essentially an insurrection, a true high crime, and it’s false,” Issa said.

Issa told Fox News Digital that Democrats “broke every House rule” in their impeachment quests, and a source close to Issa’s office said that prominent Democrats have admitted in private that information revealed since the impeachments “reflects so poorly on the House” and “represents an example of what’s gone wrong in the Capitol and in Washington.”

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