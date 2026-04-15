Republican in deep blue New Jersey slams Democrats’ new immigration laws

by WorldTribune Staff, April 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Democrats who control deep blue New Jersey in March passed three bills which would: restrict local, state, and federal law enforcement officers from concealing their identities while conducting official duties among other things.

The legislation would also limit health care agencies and government entities from collecting and sharing certain data from patrons and codify the attorney general’s Immigrant Trust Directive, which restricts when state and local police can cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Leftist Gov. Mikie Sherrill backs efforts to ban U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from wearing masks and writing the Immigrant Trust Directive into law.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, a Republican, slammed Democrats for passing laws that they know will result in lawsuits which the state’s taxpayers will end up footing the bill for:

New Jersey Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia LOSES IT on Democrats passing illegal immigration laws “For the love of God and all that is good. Can you differentiate between the fact that we don’t make laws that control the federal government? My God, what are we doing here? I’m not a… pic.twitter.com/oywzt9Ck5s — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 15, 2026

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