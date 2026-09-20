Republicans have campaign cash war chest as donors bail from socialist Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, September 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Republicans hold the fundraising lead and massive war chest heading into the closing weeks of the 2026 midterms thanks in part to President Trump’s super PAC.

The GOP is also benefiting from donors who are bailing from what they see as the socialist takeover of the Democrat Party.

The GOP’s fundraising edge:

• The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $13.5 million in August and has a $13 million cash advantage over the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the largest lead the NRCC has ever held over Democrats at this point in the election cycle.

• Major GOP committees and super PACs report around $657 million, compared to $334 million for Democrats.

• President Donald Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC commands over $400 million.

• The Republican National Committee (RNC) reported $128.5 million in cash on hand in June, while the DNC held $16.3 million with $18.5 million in debt.

Meanwhile, as socialists rise in the Democrat Party, donors are holding out:

• Major contributors are sitting on the sidelines for the midterms.

• Central party groups face severe fundraising challenges.

• High-profile givers have reduced their usual checks.

“While House Democrats bowed down to the socialists, their momentum and fundraising evaporated,” NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said in a press release. “Now they’re running a bailout fund for the socialist agenda that sank them. Republicans have the money, the candidates, and the message, and we’re putting every dollar to work to defy history and expand this majority in November.”

Townhall.com’s Joe Talfant noted: “Democrats have had serious financial woes in the midterm cycle, all while Republicans have set numerous fundraising records over the past few months. Most notably, the Democratic National Committee was forced to mortgage off its headquarters to gain quick cash over the summer after Republicans successfully redistricted in several states around the country.

“Now, Republicans will be able to press their cash advantage in the waning days of the midterm election cycle.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...