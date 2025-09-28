‘Retribution’? No one can match the Trumps for enduring political persecution

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2025 Real World News



True to form, legacy media instantly spotlighted Democrat politicians and former intelligence agency officials to slam the indictment of disgraced ex-FBI chief James Comey as “political retribution” carried out by President Donald Trump.

“Clearly there is a corruption and a perversion of the justice system right now within the executive branch,” ex-CIA chief John Brennan told MSNBC.

“Perversion of the justice system”? John Brennan? Until Jan. 20 this year, the “justice system” under the auspices of the Obama-Biden era intelligence agencies targeted one duly-elected U.S. president from the opposing political party for eight straight years.

On Feb. 28, 2021, JustSecurity.org published a “litigation tracker” for all the criminal and civil cases pending against Trump and his family.

There were 23 cases in the tracker.

In the new book “Lawless Lawfare: Tipping the Scales of Justice to Get Trump and Destroy MAGA”, Washington Times legal reporter Alex Swoyer notes that, for the Trump family, “the lawfare deployed by Democrats and the Washington establishment during the past several years was deeply personal, so much so that the family is not yet ready to talk about all its negative impacts.”

But Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of President Trump, said it was so damaging that even financial institutions did not want to work with them, despite the Trumps being one of the wealthiest and most successful families in America.

“We all, as a family, have experienced things,” Lara Trump, who helped lead the Republican National Committee during the 2024 campaign, told Swoyer. “I won’t even go into the personal side of this for us, which has affected our ability to get a loan for a house or a mortgage or whatever it is. We all in the Trump family have been negatively impacted by what these people have tried to do in the name of politics.

“I mean, most people will never know the half of it because we don’t publicly talk about it,” she added. “But it is absolutely outrageous, and it really does feel like we live in another country sometimes — not America — the stuff that we have gone through.”

From the moment Trump launched his 2016 campaign, he was under scrutiny by the FBI, which ended up probing him for more than two years for allegedly working with Russia to win the 2016 campaign.

When the Russia investigation failed to land any luck for Democrats, they turned to impeaching him not once, but twice.

Eventually, civil lawsuits ensued.

But the worst of it may have been the four criminal prosecutions he faced, making history as the first time a former president ever stood trial and was convicted of a crime.

Don Jr., the eldest son of the president, said he does not think his father is bothered by being labeled a “felon” or a “convict.” He told Swoyer that, like the mug shot taken in Fulton County, Georgia, over Trump’s state prosecution there, it has all become “sort of a symbol for standing against the corrupt swamp establishment and standing with the tens of millions of everyday, commonsense Americans who supported him.”

“In a weird way, the courtroom sketches, the phony witch hunts, the failed Democrat ads, and the mug shot — it all became sort of a badge of honor, because it represents a courageous and bold stand against abuse of power. It’s a political comeback story like we’ve never seen. And no, I’m not tired of winning,” Don Jr. said.

Had the election not turned out in his favor, Lara Trump said the family expected President Trump to be put in jail.

“I fully believe that had my father-in-law not won the election on November fifth, he would have spent some time in jail. That was their goal — was to put him in jail, to have the optics of that to send it out as a warning to people out there: Don’t try to go against the grain so much, because this is ultimately what could happen to you. Don’t be outspoken, because this is what could ultimately happen to you,” Ms. Trump said.

Meanwhile, President Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED! It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one. There is no way he can explain his way out of it. He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start. Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn’t hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it. He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught. James “Dirty Cop” Comey was a destroyer of lives. He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid! President DJT It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax. This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again! That’s right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as “Law Enforcement Officials.” I want to know who each and every one of these so-called “Agents” are, and what they were up to on that now “Historic” Day. Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country. I owe this investigation of “Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians” to them! Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do. That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS HAPPEN TO AMERICA AGAIN!

