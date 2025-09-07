RFK Jr. proceeds with LGBTQ, DEI budget cuts

by WorldTribune Staff, September 7, 2025 Real World News



Getting the woke out of federal agencies is an ongoing task for the Trump Administration.

The latest to take up that task is Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy has eliminated nearly $122 million in federal funding tied to LGBTQ initiatives and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Programs falling under the woke axe include:

• A $5.5 million grant to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s “Vanderbilt FIRST” initiative, which aimed to recruit tenure-track faculty from so-called racially and ethnically minoritized groups, i.e., everyone but white people.

• Drexel University lost $4.6 million in funding meant to support DEI hiring efforts in health disparities research.

• $2.4 million was cut from the University of Virginia for a program focused on so-called gender-diverse individuals.

• $1.1 million was cut from University of Michigan programs focused on Asian American and Latino populations.

President Donald Trump supports Kennedy’s efforts, brushing aside criticism from activist groups and some academic institutions.

“Sources inside the administration say the move is part of a broader effort to remove ideological bias from publicly funded research,” The National Pulse noted.

In May, the Department of Justice redirected more than $800 million in DEI and transgender-related grants toward law enforcement and public safety programs.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump Administration to proceed with $783 million in National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant cuts tied to DEI-focused research. In a 5–4 decision, the Court cleared the way for the Trump White House to cancel the grants. Although the ruling included some limits on future federal DEI guidelines, it upheld the administration’s authority to redirect funds away from identity-based programs.

