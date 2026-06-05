‘Right before our very eyes’: Outrage at elections boils over in Korea, California

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



You could take several non-stop flights covering the 5,600 miles between Seoul and Los Angeles before the leftists who oversee elections in each city have found enough votes to get their preferred candidates across the finish line, critics say.

In California’s primary, which supposedly was held on Tuesday, the votes continue to be counted and Republicans and Independents continue to come out on the short end.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, who had the most votes on Election Day, has fallen from first to second place behind Democrat Xavier Becerra, who will get enough mail-in ballots to advance to November’s general election, Decision Desk HQ said.

Hilton may even lose the second spot to billionaire globalist Democrat Tom Steyer once all the mail-in votes are “counted.”

In the Los Angeles mayoral race, Democrat incumbent Karen Bass has already advanced to the November general election and communist Democrat Nithya Raman continues to gain on and may even pass Spence Pratt when all the mail-in votes are “counted.”

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Look what’s happening in California, the Dumocrats, right before our very eyes, are stealing the Vote. I hope the Republicans are watching so that they can finally pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Meanwhile, in South Korea, legacy media are looking the other way days after elections as outraged citizens flooded the streets to call for a new vote after widespread election irregularities were reported in Wednesday’s local elections.

During Wednesday’s voting, voters at what are considered conservative-leaning polling places were confronted with a lack of ballots. Clashes between irate voters and police and election commission staff were actually reported by major news outlets.

Related: Fraud becomes the headline, tainting election day in South Korea, June 3, 2026

Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday that leftist President Lee Jae Myung’s party secured 12 of the 16 key mayoral and gubernatorial posts contested.

In California:

California is using mail-in ballots to steal this election. It’s been 3 days past election day, with 40% of the vote uncounted. Florida finishes their entire ballot count in one day. Spencer Pratt just received ZERO votes after a 24,000 mail-in ballot dump and they say they… pic.twitter.com/uSzQqx0Qp0 — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) June 5, 2026

🚨 WOW! FA US Attorney Bill Essayli reveals MULTIPLE “election fraud investigations” are underway in California in conjunction with the FBI AAG Dhillon is also involved with a voter audit It’s RIFE WITH FRAUD! We all see it! “California’s election system has serious structural… pic.twitter.com/bcCDIaSSjl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 5, 2026

Federal prosecutors say multiple election fraud investigations are underway in California as officials continue counting ballots from this week’s primary election. https://t.co/26gLwjoaPv pic.twitter.com/J1rmpz5z20 — KTLA (@KTLA) June 5, 2026

LA County vote-counting facility appears bustling with workers as probe announced – a day after desks sat empty https://t.co/bQZ9UmIlgF pic.twitter.com/ofkhw07l26 — New York Post (@nypost) June 5, 2026

In South Korea:

2026-6-5, the Olympic Park, Seoul. People say “Re-do the elections.” pic.twitter.com/Ve5kpveOBP — Tara O (@DrTaraO) June 5, 2026

🇰🇷Midnight Chaos in Seoul: Young Crowds Flood the Gates Calling for Re-Election

Every gate is jammed wall-to-wall. Every other entrance looks identical. Stairs and the whole parking lot are overflowing with people.

It’s midnight in Korea, mostly with 20 and 30 year olds. Everyone… pic.twitter.com/FWi9lWp5K1 — MAGA’s the Fix™ (@Honesttruthman) June 5, 2026

🚨 FROM SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA Hundreds of police officers have surrounded the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium as ballot boxes from Jamsil are being counted inside. Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn and concerned citizens are gathered outside, demanding: “Stop the count!”

“Stop… pic.twitter.com/CMUfEUfPWZ — YetAgain (@UnbrokenKR) June 5, 2026

“Election Fraud, Korean Style” In Jamsil, Korea, only half of the ballots needed were sent to the local polling station. The locals rose up, and refused to release the cast ballots until everyone was given their chance to vote. (I spoke at the large rally/demostration/blockade… pic.twitter.com/dXug8gN0f4 — Dr Douglas G Frank (@DrFrankModels) June 5, 2026

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