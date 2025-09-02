‘Rocket City: Trump moves U.S. Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama

by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2025 Real World News

In a reversal of a Biden-era decision, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said U.S. Space Command will be located in Alabama instead of Colorado.

“The U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City,” Trump said from the Oval Office on Tuesday while flanked by Republican members of Alabama’s congressional delegation. “We had a lot of competition for this and Alabama’s getting it.”

The Biden Team had opted to keep the Space Command in Colorado, which has been the temporary headquarters since the military space program was established by Trump in 2019.

“One of the big problems I have with Colorado is they have mail-in voting,” Trump said, adding that factored into his decision.

Some 1,700 personnel work at Space Command, according to congressional records.

Huntsville, home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and a major hub for defense contractors, such as L3Harris and Lockheed Martin, has long lobbied for the Space Command headquarters.

