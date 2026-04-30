Rumblings near Area 51: Earthquakes, nuclear testing, alien tech?

by WorldTribune Staff, April 30, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



What is going on at Area 51?

At least 17 earthquakes of up to 4.4 magnitude were detected in a 24-hour period just miles from the top secret U.S. military base in Nevada.

Is it the testing of experimental aircraft, drones, or stealth technology?

President Donald Trump said the U.S. would resume nuclear testing. Is that it?

Many Americans believe extraterrestrial technology is being kept at the secretive desert base. Is the U.S. military trying to reverse-engineer that tech?

“The tremors were recorded in an area not typically known for frequent seismic activity, raising questions among observers tracking the unusual cluster,” The Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

The latest earthquake to hit the region was detected at 5.38 a.m. PT on Thursday.

More than 100 people reported feeling shaking to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The area is mostly home to military personnel, contractors and staff.

Geophysicist Stefan Burns described the location as “an unusual place to get an earthquake,” noting that the region has historically remained relatively quiet compared with other fault-heavy zones across the American West.

Burns also pointed to the shallow depth of the strongest quake, roughly four kilometers underground, a detail he said made the event particularly noteworthy.

Burns added that earthquakes and underground explosions can sometimes produce similar seismic signatures, especially when energy is released suddenly beneath the surface.

While he stressed that the event was most likely a natural earthquake, he acknowledged there was “some ambiguity” in the seismic data and said the unusual characteristics made the activity “worth discussing in the context of whether this is a covert underground nuclear test.”

Reports of the earthquakes quickly spread online, with one X user joking: “The aliens are shaking the earth!!”

A 2025 report claimed that the Pentagon created UFO conspiracies to conceal a classified weapons program.

According to a U.S. Department of Defense review, the government conducted a deliberate disinformation campaign during the Cold War era, going so far as to distribute fake photos of flying saucers to residents.

In the 1980s, a U.S. Air Force colonel allegedly handed out doctored images of UFOs to patrons at a nearby bar, claiming the photos had been taken in the area.

Area 51, officially established in 1955, remained largely under the radar until 1989, when whistleblower Robert Lazar appeared on television.

He claimed he had worked at a hidden facility near Groom Lake, known as “S-4,” reverse-engineering alien spacecraft, further cementing Area 51’s place in UFO lore.

The report also revealed that high-ranking Air Force officials hazed new commanders by briefing them on a fabricated top-secret project called “Yankee Blue,” which involved the supposed study of extraterrestrial craft.

After the phony briefing, recruits were warned they would face jail or execution if they ever disclosed the information.

Details confirming that Area 51 served as a testing ground for America’s cutting-edge weapons were first revealed in a CIA document declassified in 2013.

The report explained that during the Cold War, the remote Nevada base was used to test aircraft like the U-2 spy plane and the A-12 reconnaissance jet under a veil of secrecy.

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