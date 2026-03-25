Sanctuary for ‘resurrected’ Christopher Columbus statue . . . in the White House

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



During the Antifa/Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020, a monument dedicated to Christopher Columbus, first unveiled in Baltimore in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, was torn down and thrown into the harbor by triggered leftists.

President Trump brought a statue constructed form the damaged fragments which were recovered and restored back and parked it just steps from the White House.

Now, folks walking along Pennsylvania Avenue at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building can clearly see the Columbus monument.

The statue’s return was due to “a joint effort involving Italian American community leaders, local officials, and sculptors, with funding coming from charities and federal grants,” The Post Millennial noted.

An inscription on the base of the new Columbus statue reads:

“Destroyed July 4, 2020,” followed by “Resurrected 2022.”

Additional text notes the statue was presented to the White House last year and formally rededicated by Trump in October.

“In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero. And he will continue to be honored as such by President Trump,” said spokesman Davis Ingle.

The Trump Administration has said it will expand the presence monuments to historical figures across the nation’s capital.

Several statues of founding-era leaders have already been placed in the Rose Garden, and officials are moving forward with a proposed “Garden of Heroes” in West Potomac Park, expected to feature hundreds of notable Americans.

Another statue, depicting Declaration of Independence signer Caesar Rodney, is scheduled to be installed near Pennsylvania Avenue. That piece had previously been taken out of public view in Democrat-run Delaware.

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