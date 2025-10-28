Schumer again blocks Republicans’ effort to end shutdown

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 28, 2025

Senate Republicans’ 13th attempt to reopen the government was blocked by Democrats.

On Tuesday, the 28th day of the shutdown, Senate Majority Leader John Thune tried to advance the House-passed continuing resolution (CR) and was again blocked by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democrat caucus.

Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate while 60 votes are required to overcome procedural hurdles and advance funding legislation.

Failure to reopen the government on Tuesday came as air traffic controllers missed their first payday. The military is set to miss its first full payday on Friday.

Federal nutrition benefits due on Saturday will not be made if the shutdown continues. That is also the same day as open enrollment begins nationwide for Obamacare.

Delaware Democrat Sen. Chris Coons said on Friday that his party is willing to let SNAP benefits go unpaid because Democrats believe it will give them “leverage” in their fight against President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

“Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. Frankly, this is our only moment of leverage, and although a very unpleasant tool to use,” Coons said in a C-SPAN interview.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, Massachusetts Democrat, made nearly identical remarks last week, acknowledging that Democrats are deliberately using the shutdown as “one of the few leverage times we have.”

During a CNN interview, Clark was confronted with her own words after telling Fox’s Chad Pergram that “shutdowns are terrible” and “families are going to suffer,” but still defended it as a necessary political tactic.

“We take that responsibility very seriously. But it is one of the few leverage times we have,” Clark said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Clark’s statement: “The Democrats are now admitting that they are intentionally causing American families to suffer with their reckless government shutdown. What is wrong with them?”

Republicans are considering a series of one-off bills to pay the troops, certain federal workers, air traffic controllers and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, but whether they make it to the floor remains to be seen.

Thune threw cold water on the prospect of the piecemeal “rifle shots” coming to the floor.

“There’s not a high level of interest in doing carve-outs or so-called rifle shots,” he said. “Most people recognize the way to get out of this mess is to open up the government.”

