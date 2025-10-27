Schumer shutdown fallout: Food stamp benefits to run out

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 27, 2025

If the Chuck Schumer-led Democrat government shutdown continues into next week, millions of Americans who rely on food stamps will not receive their benefits.

The funds simply won’t load onto EBT cards.

The government has been shut down since Oct. 1. With USDA funding frozen, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — food stamps — has been running on fumes. USDA warned states that while October benefits could be paid using money that was already appropriated last fiscal year, there is no authority and no funding to issue November benefits to roughly 42 million Americans if the shutdown continues.

State agencies have begun publicly telling residents that November SNAP payments are not guaranteed and may not arrive at all. Food assistance directors in states like Oregon and Pennsylvania are already telling families to “seek alternative aid.”

Food banks are already warning they can’t absorb the impact if the shutdown drags on.

In order for them to agree to end the shutdown, Democrats continue to demand to force taxpayer-funded health coverage for illegal aliens back into the budget.

“Democrats shut down the government to fight for illegal migrants. Americans — citizens, seniors, veterans, single parents — are the ones now being told to go hungry,” Jeremiah Shell wrote for the America First Report on Oct. 26. “That is the headline, and nobody in corporate media wants to say it.”

Shell continued: “The media script you’re going to hear is that Republicans are ‘starving children.’ You’re going to hear that ‘extremists’ in the House ‘refused to compromise.’ You’ll be told that the Trump Administration — which is trying to govern with the budget hand it was given — is being cruel for not raiding every last contingency dollar in the Department of Agriculture to keep benefits flowing past the legal limit.

“Here’s the truth they will not print: Republicans have already passed bills to fund core government functions and keep benefits flowing. Senate Democrats killed them.

“Democrats in the Senate could reopen the government tonight by accepting a straightforward funding bill that protects citizens first. Instead, they’re blocking it and then going on television and crying about ‘hungry families.’ It’s performative suffering. They engineer the wound, then hold a press conference at the hospital.”

Support Free Press Foundation