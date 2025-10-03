‘Schumer siesta’ continues; It’s Meme Friday at the White House: Here comes the ‘reaper’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2025 Real World News



As the government shutdown, produced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, continues, many Americans are rolling on the floor at the memes coming out of the Trump White House.

Unlike past GOP administrations with their defensive responses to shutdowns, this one positively revels in the chaos and dysfunction.

Here comes the reaper as the “Schumer siesta” rolls on. [You can never go wrong with more cowbell.] Meanwhile, the party that killed comedy ramps up the rage.

This Friday, Americans are faced with a serious choice: Laugh or cry?

