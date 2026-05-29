Seattle mayor threatens hate crime charges against independent journalists investigating fraud

by WorldTribune Staff, May 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Independent journalist Nick Shirley’s viral video exposing widespread fraud in mostly Somali-run daycare facilities in Minnesota served as a catalyst for an immediate and aggressive multiagency crackdown by the Trump Administration. As a result, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) froze roughly $185 million in federal childcare funding to Minnesota.

Reports earlier this year revealed that at least one Somali-run daycare facility in Seattle received $200,000 of taxpayer funds, but the childcare business did not appear to exist.

Seattle’s socialist mayor, Katie Wilson, has jumped into action on the issue … to stop the journalists from investigating fraud.

Wilson announced her intention to charge independent journalists who launch such investigations with “hate crimes.”

Wilson denounced the investigations, claiming they were an attack on immigrants, saying: “I stand with the Somali childcare providers who have experienced targeted harassment and condemn the surveillance campaign promoted by extremist influencers.”

While Wilson’s tax-the-rich policies are driving out businesses, critics say she essentially opened the floodgates to immigrant fraudsters moving in.

In an interview with KOMO News, Wilson was asked if she had authorized the Seattle Police Department or the city’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs to investigate fraud charges involving daycare providers, particularly those in Somali and other immigrant communities. The mayor responded: “No.”

“This whole issue is not really about fraud,” said Wilson. “It’s about dividing and conquering. It’s about making an immigrant community a target. There’s no reason to assume based on the identity of a daycare operator that their small business is doing anything wrong.”

Wilson added that “it’s problematic to have random people showing up to daycares” and emphasized that “the fear in the Somali community is real” and “the fear in immigrant communities are real,” saying her administration is “taking that very seriously.”

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