Seattle’s World Cup ‘Pride Match’ to feature two nations with anti-gay laws

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 8, 2025

When the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to oh-so-woke Seattle in June, which also happens to be “Pride Month,” the city will host a “Pride Match.” But the two teams in the match, Egypt and Iran, have significant anti-gay laws.

The “Pride Match” at Lumen Field on June 26 features Egypt and Iran. Egypt criminalizes gay relationships. In Iran, execution is the maximum penalty for those in gay relationships.

“This presents what could be a bizarre setting in Seattle, with fans celebrating Pride both inside and outside the stadium, but the players on the field representing homelands that do not stand for any of it,” Outkick noted. “You can not come up with a more contrasting situation.”

The planned “Pride” celebrations for the match do not directly involve FIFA, but instead Seattle organizers and a Pride Match Advisory Committee (PMAC) that they have put together.

“Those organizers are not planning to deviate from the ‘Pride Match’ despite it featuring Egypt and Iran,” Outkick added. “Maybe the teams are the point?”

A spokesperson for the PMAC told OutSports: “It is a Host City–led expression of Seattle and Washington State’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone belongs: players, fans, residents, and visitors alike

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs. We are honored to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community. This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity, and unity for all.”

The U.S. will take on Australia in Seattle on June 19, but that match has been designated to mark Juneteenth.

The other group matches at Lumen Field will feature either Egypt or Qatar, another country with anti-gay laws.

A round of 32 match and a round of 16 match will take place in Seattle, but not until July, when “Pride Month” will have already been wrapped up.

