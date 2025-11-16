Secretary of Agriculture: 186,000 deceased Americans get SNAP benefits

by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2025 Real World News



Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said the Trump Administration will reconstruct the SNAP food assistance program after it was discovered that benefits are going out to some 186,000 Americans who are dead.

On a recent segment of Newsmax about the fraud and waste she’s found in SNAP, Rollins said: “186,000 deceased men and women and children in this country are receiving a check. Now, that is what we’re really going to start clamping down on. But here’s the really stunning thing: This is just data from those 29 mostly red states.”

Adding in the blue states will almost certainly send the number skyrocketing.

Rollins said those who were receiving SNAP now must reapply to reinstate their benefits.

“This gives the guards of the program the opportunity to make sure recipients meet the financial criteria — to make sure they don’t earn more than they should — and to make sure they’re, well, not dead,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted.

“America is a generous country. But even generous Americans have their limits And rooting out waste and fraud — these are no-brainers that cross political ideologies. At least, they should be.”

