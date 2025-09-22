Select Committee on CCP: $2.5 billion in Pentagon research grants went to PLA

FPI / September 22, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party disclosed in an alarming new report that 300 Pentagon research grants funded Chinese entities and more than half involved partnerships with companies linked to PLA research and industrial projects.

The committee disclosed that Pentagon controls and security measures on its technology work are woefully inadequate as Chinese entities military-related entities have received more than $2.5 billion in U.S. defense-funded grants.

China’s government is still exploiting American universities and has gained access to American military technology for its hypersonic missile research and development of nuclear arms.

Some of the Chinese research entities tied to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are on the Commerce Department’s list of companies restricted from doing business with the U.S.

“These collaborations involved research in sensitive technical domains such as hypersonics, quantum sensing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced materials, cyber warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, and next-generation propulsion — many with clear military applications,” the report said.

“This lapse reflects [the Defense Department research and engineering office’s] failure to adopt a proactive approach to prohibiting such collaborations,” the report said.

Based on the report, Select Committee Chairman John Moolenaar introduced legislation that would ban federal technology research from collaborating with adversary-controlled entities that pose national security risks.

“The bottom line is clear: Officials at the Department of Defense have allowed high-risk collaboration to run unchecked, eroding America’s strategic advantage and endangering our warfighters, all while doing so on the backs U.S. taxpayers,” the Michigan Republican said in releasing the report.

“The United States should never subsidize the modernization of China’s military.”

Multiple cases found that Pentagon-funded research also supported Chinese human rights abuses or direct participation in China’s mass surveillance apparatus, the report said.

Regarding hypersonic missiles, the report said the seven national defense universities directly engaged in PLA hypersonic missile research and development.

