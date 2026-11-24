by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2026 — Real World News



Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has released multiple sets of internal records and reports which he said reveal the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) covered up deaths related to the Covid jab.

The records include a “smoking gun” which Johnson said gives credence to the FDA’s deliberate burying of a memo that identified three young women, ages 19 to 21, who developed myocarditis and died after receiving Covid injections, with their deaths classified as possibly vaccine-related.

As chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Johnson “knows his time is short, so he is doing what he can to expose government’s complicity in the Covid cover-up in the area of the mRNA COVID-19 shot,” Jennifer Oliver O’Connell wrote for RedState on Monday.

“The chairman’s investigation of FDA’s internal review of deaths following COVID-19 vaccination stemmed from the public release of a November 28, 2025 FDA memo written by Dr. Vinay Prasad, the then-Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director at FDA, reporting “that [Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance career staff have found that at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination.

“In May and June 2026, the chairman previously released HHS records tied to FDA’s internal review, including a December 5, 2025 FDA memo about 96 pediatric deaths following COVID-19 vaccination, some of which were labeled as ‘possibly’ or ‘probably’ related to the vaccine.”

The senator released a Dec. 5, 2025 FDA analysis of 96 VAERS reports of U.S. pediatric deaths following the Covid injection (79 Pfizer, 17 Moderna) through Aug. 14, 2025. The review assessed 2 deaths as probable, 5 as possible (all cardiac events/myocarditis in ages 7–16 after Pfizer), 62 as unlikely, 27 as unassessable/unclassifiable, and 0 as certain.

Johnson said he sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. enclosing the records, including a February 2026 FDA memorandum on 88 reported deaths among young adults after receiving the Covid shot.

Johnson also pointed to a November article alleging Dr. David Kaslow, the Director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR), disclosed internal FDA discussions to people outside of the agency. In Johnson’s letter to Secretary Kennedy, he states that Kaslow’s actions:

“May have ‘helped stall internal probes into possible mRNA COVID-vaccine deaths.’ The allegations contained in this report are damning and, if true, demand accountability.”

Additionally, Johnson is calling for the release of documents related to the FDA’s internal review of Covid jab deaths, all of Kaslow’s communications in the midst of the review process, as well as Kaslow’s communications with the press (emails and text).

Read the documents and my letter to @SecKennedy below. https://t.co/KSq5LpNA3I — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 23, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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