Sen. Slotkin plan for U.S. deterrence: Not against China but young would-be Republicans

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2026 — Real World News



In September 2022, Joe Biden shuffled into an ominously darkened Independence Hall in Philadelphia and delivered his infamous speech, stating: “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the foundations of our very republic.”

Not China. Not Russia. Not Iran.

MAGA Republicans.

The national security strategy of current Democrats appears to be shockingly simplistic: Leave the outside world to globalists at Davos and the CCP while removing “MAGA Republicans” from power by any means necessary.

“Democrats have embraced violence as a means of getting their way, cheering on rioters, or even being primary organizers of political violence in our streets,” David Strom wrote for Hot Air on Sunday.

“Luigi Mangione gets cheers. ICE rioters are organized with the help of top politicians. Even governors get in on the game, holding press conferences to call riots and assaults on law enforcement officers legitimate resistance and how democracy is supposed to work.”

Enter Michigan Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

Speaking to a friendly crowd at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, where David Axelrod leads discussions with radical politicians and plots to put a radical socialist in the White House, Slotkin implored young people to stay away from the Trump Administration.

“I want to look at these signature cases and not just focus on the president, but on the people who enabled him,” Slotkin told the crowd. “I want young people coming out of school to say, should I go work for the Trump Administration? Like that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity. I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that. I want that deterrence message.”

Slotkin “doesn’t see politics as a process; she sees seizing power as the only goal that matters,” Strom noted.

The Michigan Democrat made it clear that her goal is to destroy current Republicans in order to deter future ones.

Law professor Jonathan Turley noted that Slotkin’s deterrence message “is all too familiar to many Republicans,” especially after Jan. 6, 2021, which the Biden-Harris regime used “to unleash a scorched-earth campaign against Trump supporters and groups.”

Slotkin “has been open about her desire to start a series of virtual show trials featuring Trump supporters to send a message to others,” Turley continued. “In a September 30 speech to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Slotkin compared the planned investigation to cleaning up Europe with what the Poles called ‘the Iron Broom’:

“The goal here is to have a list of signature cases that go after some of the most obvious and harmful abuses of taxpayer dollars,” Slotkin said.

Turley added: “To her audience’s delight, she dangled possible 20-year sentences for figures ranging from the former CIA officer named Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to even U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.”

The modern Democrat Party, Strom noted, “doesn’t believe in Republican governance. They believe in seizing power and holding on to it. They see no barriers and certainly don’t believe in ‘norms’ and rules, whatever they say.

“Is this what a Senator should be? Obviously not. But this is the party of Abdul El-Sayed and Hasan Piker, of Bill Ayers and Abigail Spanberger. Of Luigi Mangione and Jay Jones.

“This is not your father’s Democrat Party.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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