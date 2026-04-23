Senate finally passes funding for Trump-era Homeland Security

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



At 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Republicans in the Senate were able to push through funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) which had been blocked by Democrats since mid-February.

The bill sets up a framework for funding ICE, CBP, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through President Donald Trump’s second term.

The bill passed 50 to 48 in the Senate and will now go to the House to end the partial government shutdown at DHS.

The Senate passed the funding through one of the steps in the reconciliation process, a legislative maneuver that allows lawmakers to pass budgetary measures without having to clear a 60-vote threshold to avoid the filibuster.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky joined with the 46 Democrats and voted against the funding for ICE and Border Patrol. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Democrat Sen. Mark Warner from Virginia did not vote.

“We have a multistep process ahead of us, but at the end Republicans will have helped ensure that America’s borders are secure and prevented Democrats from defunding these important agencies,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Democrats have demanded policy changes with ICE after there two leftist agitators were shot and killed in Minnesota during encounters with ICE and Border Patrol.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “Republicans think the best thing to do right now is cut another hundred forty-billion-dollar check for unaccountable rogue agents.” He added: “Two groups… Border Patrol and ICE… that nobody respects in this country.”

Trump responded in a post to Truth Social:

Wow! Cryin’ Chuck Schumer just said, for the whole World to hear, that “NOBODY RESPECTS BORDER PATROL OR ICE.” That is one of the most egregious, incorrect, unpatriotic, and dangerous statements I have EVER heard from a “professional” politician. HE MUST IMMEDIATELY APOLOGIZE TO THESE GREAT PATRIOTS, AND I MEAN NOW! President DONALD J. TRUMP

A WIN FOR ICE AND BORDER PATROL! Senate Republicans just used their razor-thin majority to push through critical funding for ICE and Border Patrol after a late-night voting marathon. Now it’s time to pass the SAVE AMERICA ACT! pic.twitter.com/g0Fg2hTfvs — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 23, 2026

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