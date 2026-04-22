Trump extends ceasefire, responds to Wall Street Journal editorial saying Iran took him for a ‘sucker’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 22, 2026

In a series of posts to Truth Social, President Donald Trump said he has extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of Pakistani leadership and said the U.S. naval blockade will continue.

The president also slammed the Wall Street Journal for an editorial which charged that Iran has taken him for a “sucker.”

Meanwhile, Iranian state media has warned that undersea internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz may be targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Trump’s Truth Social posts:

STATEMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL HAS LOST ITS WAY!

An IDIOT on The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board, named Elliot Kaufman, just wrote an Op Ed entitled, “The Iranians Take Trump for a Sucker.” Really? For 47 years, they have killed our people, and many others, and taken advantage of every President, except me — And what did I give to them, a Country in tatters! Their entire Navy is at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar is wiped out, their Nuclear Labs and Storage Areas were OBLITERATED late one dark June evening by our Great B-2 Bombers, their leaders are DEAD, including General Soleimani, their evil genius who destroyed the lives of so many with his favored roadside bombs, the Strait of Hormuz is BLOCKADED and totally controlled by the U.S., with no Ships allowed to go to Iranian Ports — It is said that they are losing 500 Million Dollars a day because of this — Their Country is an Economic Catastrophe, that is hanging by a thread. Barack Hussein Obama gave them 1.7 Billion Dollars in “Green” Cash, flown in by a Boeing 757 to their leaders, and Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in order to help them on their way to a Nuclear Bomb. Other Presidents did nothing to stop them, a BLIGHT on the Office of the Presidency! But despite all of this, I have a MORON on the Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal writing about me being taken for a “sucker.” Iran certainly doesn’t think so! Neither does anyone else. I guess Rupert Murdoch told him to write it this way, because The Wall Street Journal has lost its way, no longer required reading, just another failing political “RAG!” President DONALD J. TRUMP

Additionally:

Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to “save face.” People approached me four days ago, saying, “Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.” But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The IRGC-linked Tasnim media outlet “has pointedly mapped the Persian Gulf’s undersea internet cables and cloud infrastructure in what appears to be a thinly veiled warning that the region’s digital backbone may now be in Iran’s line of fire,” Iran International reported on Wednesday.

The Tasnim report focused on the Strait of Hormuz not only as an energy chokepoint but as a critical corridor for undersea cables serving countries around the Persian Gulf, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The article appeared to frame those cables, landing stations and data hubs as strategic pressure points in the conflict.

Tasnim also drew attention to the concentration of cloud and data-center infrastructure in states on the southern side of the Persian Gulf, especially the UAE and Bahrain, effectively sketching a map of assets whose disruption could carry major economic and communications consequences.

That warning carries added weight because digital infrastructure has already come under attack in this war.

Recent reporting said Iranian drone strikes hit Amazon Web Services facilities in the UAE and Bahrain, underlining the physical vulnerability of commercial cloud infrastructure in the Persian Gulf.

The Tasnim article suggests Iran-linked media are signaling that undersea cables and regional data hubs now sit alongside ports, shipping lanes and energy facilities in the conflict’s widening map of pressure points.

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