Shutdown revelation: Fast-food gobbling SNAP recipients are more fat than needy

Amid the 43-day “Schumer Shutdown,” leftists fired off a constant barrage of warnings that the most vulnerable Americans were going to be deprived of their SNAP food assistance benefits.

That prompted independent media and some Republican lawmakers to look into exactly what was happening with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, particularly in the deep blue states that were doing the most complaining about the “benefit” being cut off.

Turns out, not a whole lot of nutrition was going on. American taxpayers are essentially treating a large number of SNAP recipients to scarf down burgers, fries, pizza, ice cream and more at fast food establishments nationwide.

Furthermore social media posts revealed that many appeared to be well-fed, well-dressed and generally living large.

In 1964, Congress passed the Food Stamps Act. The program was designed as temporary help for financially needy Americans as they worked to get back on their feet. Recipients were limited to purchasing only fruits, vegetables, and meats, and the goal was for them to prepare their meals at home. Fast food and ready meals were not an option.

Various loopholes through the years have essentially gutted the program’s original design.

According to Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, American taxpayers are now footing the bill for hundreds of millions of dollars for SNAP recipients to buy fast food. Good but not good for you and at taxpayers’ expense.

Not surprisingly, blue states are leading the SNAP fast food craze.

California seems to be the worst offender, according to Ernst, who noted that the Golden State in 2021 allowed restaurants to accept CalFresh benefits via SNAP at a number of top fast-food chains including McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza, and Jack in the Box.

Ernst’s office reported that it found, from June 2023 to May 2025, more than $475 million in taxpayer dollars funded Restaurant Meals Program meals at fast-food establishments.

“The ‘N’ in SNAP stands for nutrition not nuggets with a side of fries,” Ernst told Fox News. “I wish I was McRibbing you but $250 million per year at the drive-through is no joke and a serious waste of tax dollars. I hate to be the one to say McSCUSE ME, but something needs to be done because taxpayers are not lovin’ it.”

