Silence from media as DNI documents reveal ‘Deep State’ role in Trump impeachment

by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard on Monday released never-before-seen documents exposing what she said was a coordinated effort by elements within the Intelligence Community, including a former inspector general, to manufacture a conspiracy that was used by Democrats as the basis to impeach President Donald Trump in 2019.

“Deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that was used by Congress to usurp the will of the American people and impeach the duly-elected President of the United States,” said Gabbard.

Legacy media outlets which during the impeachment proceedings gleefully published every iota of information that appeared to damage Trump were, not surprisingly, silent on Gabbard’s revelations.

The documents show that, during his preliminary investigation into Trump’s July 2019 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, then-Intelligence Co9mmunist Inspector General Michael Atkinson failed to follow standard procedures and relied upon politicized, manufactured narratives.

Atkinson only conducted interviews with four individuals: the Whistleblower, the Whistleblower’s friend who was a co-author of the January 2017 Russia Hoax Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) and close colleague of disgraced former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and two character references who had zero firsthand knowledge of the July 2019 phone call, the newly released documents show.

“Despite a lack of any firsthand evidence, IC IG Atkinson proceeded to take actions to weaponize the Whistleblower process and exceed his statutory jurisdiction by ignoring Department of Justice guidance and relying on only second-hand testimony to ensure the whistleblower complaint was released to Congress, referred to the FBI, and leaked to the propaganda media,” Gabbard said.

Then-House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi “used this false, second-hand narrative to create media intrigue and ultimately spark the basis to impeach President Trump in December of 2019,” Gabbard added.

“Inspector General Atkinson failed to uphold his responsibility to the American people, putting political motivations over the truth. And this, along with the politicization of the whistleblower process by a former CIA employee who was working hand in glove with Democrats in Congress, are egregious examples of the deep state playbook on how to weaponize the Intelligence Community. Exposing these tactics and showing how they undermine the fabric of our democratic republic furthers the critical cause of transparency and accountability and will help prevent future abuse of power,” Gabbard said.

Related: Who’s fighting an unlikely DNI on behalf of the ‘Deep State’? NY Times, Washington Post, CNN . . ., April 9, 2026

The whistleblower confirmed he had no firsthand knowledge of Trump’s call with Zelensky.

The documents released by Gabbard included witness interviews showing Atkinson’s public claim that “other information obtained during [his] preliminary review…supports the complainant’s allegation” was false and hid the fact that neither the whistleblower’s nor the key witness’ allegations concerning Trump’s phone call were informed by direct, firsthand knowledge.

In the documents, the individual identified as “Witness 2” admits that upon reading the transcript of the call he/she “would not have been able to get from ‘point A to Z’ the way the whistleblower did” and described that he/she lacked the “granular detail” that the whistleblower had to justify filing the complaint.”

“Witness 2” also admitted that he/she had to “read between the lines” of what was being said, and that his/her perception of quid pro quo “became clear” only “in hindsight.”

“Witness 2” also admits in a witness interview to being a “co-author of the 2017 ICA” which used manufactured and manipulated intelligence to create the false narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to the benefit Trump.

“Witness 2” also admitted to having worked alongside Strzok, who inserted political bias into FBI investigations about Trump based on the manufactured Russia hoax.

“Atkinson’s 14-day preliminary investigation was intended to assess apparent credibility, but instead became the basis of a flawed, mischaracterized account that House Democrats peddled to launch a sham impeachment, even though the IC IG never conducted a formal or complete investigation,” Gabbard said.

In his own words, Atkinson recognizes that his conclusions were based on a “preliminary investigation,” noting that “I haven’t done an investigation to determine whether they actually, in fact, took place…that all of the alleged actions actually took place.”

Newly-declassified records expose how deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that Congress used to usurp the will of the American people and impeach duly-elected President @realDonaldTrump in 2019. Today, we reveal the truth 👇… pic.twitter.com/oLXW5nqi2n — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 13, 2026

Over 1M impressions on @X so far yet ZERO coverage on @WSJ nor @FoxNews television so far tonight. Rupert, you guys really stink these days. https://t.co/R0aDzsPpQU — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 14, 2026

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