Soleimani kin busted by ICE in L.A. with luxury goods in their Tesla

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 6, 2026

The niece and grandniece of late Iranian terror mastermind Qassem Soleimani were living the high life in California … until Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed up.

Democrats are said to be in mourning after Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, and her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, were arrested by ICE Friday and had their green cards revoked for ties to the Iranian regime.

Qassem Soleimani was killed in a done attack in Iraq in an operation ordered by President Donald Trump during his first term.

“The mother and daughter both created curated online personas showcasing glamorous LA lifestyles, complete with designer goods and jet setting activities,” the New York Post reported on Saturday.

Afshar bought the property she and her daughter were residing in for $505,000 in 2021.

She also drove a black Tesla, which on Saturday was stuffed with luxury goods, including a Miss Dior bag, some Hermes cushions, a Sephora makeup bag, and another gray leather handbag in the front passenger footwell, the Post’s report noted.

Afshar entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in 2015, gained asylum in 2019, and became a green card holder in 2021. Her daughter arrived in 2021 on a student visa and secured her green card in 2023.

According to the U.S. State Department, Afshar had celebrated attacks on U.S. soldiers and military facilities, praised Iran’s Supreme Leader, called America the “Great Satan,” and voiced support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization.

Both had traveled back to Iran multiple times, raising red flags with U.S. authorities.

Lauren Bis, a Homeland Security spokesperson, emphasized the seriousness of the revocation of the pair’s green cards: “It is a privilege to be granted a green card to live in the United States of America. If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the U.S., the green card will be revoked.”

In between propaganda posts supporting the Iranian regime, Afshar shared photos of her lavish lifestyle in California as well “as herself in skimpy couture outfits that would be illegal in the Islamic Republic, where women have been arrested and beaten to death for not wearing head coverings,” the Post noted.

🚨 The niece and grand-niece of slain Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani were living lavish lifestyles in Los Angeles, clubbing in Miami, partying in Vegas, and enjoying Hollywood all the while the mother promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks on U.S. soldiers, praised… pic.twitter.com/6Kmo5RUMCF — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) April 6, 2026

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Sec. Marco Rubio is REVOKING visas and green cards of Iranian nationals linked to the regime, including relatives of slain Gen. Soleimani “They’re in ICE custody now, pending REMOVAL from the US.” 🔥 BASED MOVE from Marco, keep revoking! 🇺🇸 FOX: “These… pic.twitter.com/HGn028jR7j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

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