Southern Poverty Law Center added Charlie Kirk’s organization to ‘hate map’ this year

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2025 Real World News



Turning Point USA describes itself as “the largest and fastest-growing youth organization in America” with a presence on “over 3,500 campuses.”

The organization founded by Charlie Kirk has more than 800 college chapters and over 1,000 high school chapters with an aim “to build the most organized, active, and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses across the country.”

Apparently, that was too much conservatism for the leftist Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to handle.

The SPLC in May placed Turning Point USA on its infamous “hate map” and in doing so compared the largest conservative grassroots youth organization in America to the Ku Klux Klan.

“Turning Point USA’s primary strategy is sowing and exploiting fear that white Christian supremacy is under attack by nefarious actors, including immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community and civil rights activists,” claims the SPLC.

Daily Signal senior editor Tyler O’Neil pointed out that a domestic terrorist used the SPLC “hate map” to target the Family Research Council in attempted mass shooting in Washington, D.C., in 2012.

“While the SPLC condemned the attack and insisted that it never intended to inspire violence against anyone, it has kept the council on the ‘hate map’ since,” O’Neil noted.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance on Monday slammed leftist media and the billionaires who fund them for lying about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

Vance cited an article by Elizabeth Spiers in The Nation that called Kirk “an unrepetant racist, transphobe, homophobe, and misogynist who often wrapped his bigotry in Bible verses because there was no other way to pretend that it was morally correct.”

Vance said: “The very evidence she provides, this hack of a writer shows that she lied about a dead man and yet she wrote it, an esteemed magazine published it. It made it through the editors, and of course, liberal billionaires rewarded that attack. Now, of course, even if Charlie had uttered those words, it wouldn’t mean that he deserved his fate. But consider the level of propaganda at work.”

“Charlie was gunned down in broad daylight,” Vance said, “and well-funded institutions of the left lied about what he said so as to justify his murder. This is soulless and evil, but I was struck not just by the dishonesty of the smear, but by the glee over a young husband’s and young father’s death quote, she says he was an unrepentant racist, transphobe, homophobe and misogynist The Nation wrote, ‘who often wrapped his bigotry in Bible verses because there was no other way to pretend that it was morally correct.’ ‘He had children as do many vile people.’ That’s what they said. ‘He had children as do many vile people.’ ”

Vance continued: “I really do believe that we can come together in this country. I believe we must. But unity, real unity, can be found only after climbing the mountain of truth. And there are difficult truths we must confront in our country.

“One truth, is that 24% of self described, ‘very liberals’ believe it is acceptable to be happy about the death of a political opponent, while only 3% of self described ‘very conservatives’ agree 3% is too many, of course. Another truth is that 26% of young liberals believe political violence is sometimes justified, and only 7% of young conservatives say the same, again, too high a number.

“In a country of 330 million people, you could, of course, find one person of a given political persuasion justifying this or that, or almost anything. But the data is clear, people on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence. This is not a both sides problem. If both sides have a problem, one side has a much bigger and malignant problem, and that is the truth we must be told.”

🚨 BREAKING: In a major revelation, Senator Chuck Grassley reveals that an FBI whistleblower confirmed a Bureau project named “Arctic Frost” targeted groups such as Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. pic.twitter.com/xTrNxAwF8y “It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation