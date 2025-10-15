State of emergency declared in LA County over ICE raids

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 15, 2025

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has declared a state of emergency over ongoing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In non-woke terminology, that means the county intends to use taxpayer money to pay for more things for illegal aliens.

As a result of the board’s 4-1 vote on Tuesday to institute the state of emergency, the county will provide rent relief for illegal alien tenants who the county claims have “fallen behind as a result” of the ICE enforcement actions.

The county will also use taxpayer funds for legal aid and other services for illegal aliens, ABC News reported.

The vote also allows LA County supervisors to request state and federal financial assistance to, as the county put it, “respond to the impacts of the raids and expedite contracting to address the crisis.”

County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a press release: “For months, families have lived under threat and workers have been taken from job sites. This proclamation is about action and speed — it allows us to move faster, coordinate better, and use every tool available to protect and stabilize our communities. We will continue to stand with our immigrant neighbors – today, and for as long as it takes.”

Zero Hedge noted: “One can’t help but wonder if the entire point of the declaration is to squander taxpayer funds while de-legitimizing the Trump Administration’s deportation efforts in the court of public opinion.”

JUST IN: Los Angeles County declares a state of emergency in response to the ICE raids, will provide rent relief. The LA County Board of Supervisors made the move as the Trump admin continues to ramp up the raids. “The move allows the LA County Board of Supervisors to provide… pic.twitter.com/DqtvvfhWDu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2025

Hundreds of protesters are now outside the 300 North Los Angeles Federal Building, where a line of California National Guardsmen and CBP officers is positioned pic.twitter.com/QYndyuqpdR — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 9, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation