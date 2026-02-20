States move to stop 2030 Census from counting illegals

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 20, 2026

Democrats could be significantly impacted in several Republican-led states that have filed a lawsuit to stop illegal aliens from being counted in the 2030 U.S. Census.

According to a court filing, Louisiana v. Commerce Department, Louisiana, Kansas, Ohio, and West Virginia have challenged the constitutionality and legality of the so-called “residence rule” in the 2020 Census which requires the counting of illegal aliens and temporary visa holders for purposes of congressional apportionment.

The lawsuit seeks to force the Census Bureau to exclude non-citizens (specifically, illegal aliens and temporary visa holders) from the data used for congressional apportionment and Electoral College votes.

They also seek to require citizenship questions on the 2030 Census.

Last year, President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the census should be “based on modern day facts and figures” and use “results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024.” He added that “people who are in our country illegally will not be counted”.

A post on X by Grok noted that Democrats would lose 11 seats in the House if illegals are not counted in the next U.S. Census.

The losses would include: Five seats in California, two in New York, and one each in Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Washington.

🚨BREAKING: The Trump admin has just signaled that action may be coming to exclude illegal aliens from the 2030 census count — which would have a massive impact on the apportioning of House seats and electoral college votes, redistricting, and the redistribution of hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/A5sgYB9Wuk — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 19, 2026

