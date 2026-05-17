Stop ‘crooked mail-in voting’: Trump turns up heat on Save America Act

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump continued his urgent call on Republicans in Congress to find a way to pass the SAVE America Act prior to this year’s midterm elections.

Trump said the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship and voter ID to cast a ballot in federal elections, could be attached to upcoming legislation on housing and government surveillance powers.

House Republicans are planning to call in the next week on the housing bill, which is similar to the White House-endorsed version that passed the Senate in March.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“THE SAVE AMERICA ACT MUST BE PASSED, NOW. Use the Housing and FISA Bills to get it done! Maryland just had 500,000 Fake Mail-In Ballots revealed. We cannot, as a Country, put up with this any longer!!! Voter I.D., and Proof of Citizenship, must be approved, NOW. Crooked Mail-In Voting must be stopped!!! PUT IT ALL IN THE HOUSING AND FISA BILLS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Trump was referring to the Maryland State Board of Elections announcing there was an error in hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots sent to voters. Some voters received the wrong party’s ballots, the board said.

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, a Republican, said in a post to X the issue is a recipe for disaster. He demanded full transparency.

Cox’s opponent in the June 23 Republican primary, John Myrick, said: “This is a nightmare. This is the absolute worst-case scenario. You’re going to put a million mail in ballots in play that has the potential for fraud, abuse, and to completely skew the election results. This is going to do nothing but delay the outcome of the primary election.”

The Maryland Freedom Caucus said in a statement it is calling on the secretary of the election board “to immediately release Maryland’s voter rolls to the federal government so a proper audit can be conducted to determine the sources of the mistake….we demand to know how the state intends to differentiate between the first and second printing of these ballots.”

To correct the error, the election board said it is correcting and re-sending all ballots, regardless of whether the first one voters received is correct.

Lawmakers have spent months negotiating a long-term reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Act, a rule that allows the government to collect the communications of foreigners living abroad but often includes Americans’ data.

Lawmakers are working against a June 12 deadline to pass an extension, after approving a temporary six-week reprieve for the program in late April.

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