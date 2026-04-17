Strait of Hormuz reopens as U.S. blockade of Iran goes global; Trump warns Israel; Oil prices drop

by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Iran’s foreign minister announced on April 17 that the Strait of Hormuz is now “completely open” for all commercial ships — as President Trump announced that the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports would remain in place until Teheran signs an agreement ending the war.

Meanwhile Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine announced that the United States was taking the blockade global, adding that all U.S. ships are “armed to the teeth” against drone and missile attacks.

Trump posted:

THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE. THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J.TRUMP

Earlier, the president posted:

Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump also stated in a separate post that Iran would turn over all remaining enriched uranium — a point he had sought since before the war began.

“The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers – No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

Trump also emphasized that contrary to Iran’s statement, today’s developments did not hinge on Israel’s ceasefire with Lebanon. And he issued a warning to Israel:

“This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT.”

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post to X.

Oil prices dropped sharply following Iran’s announcement as supply disruption fears decreased. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 10%, trading above $84 a barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude futures declined 9% to trade above $90 a barrel.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine on American warships: “These ships are armed to the teeth with surface to air missiles, land attack cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-submarine rockets, torpedoes, five inch naval guns, multiple electronic warfare systems.”… pic.twitter.com/NdkvxakE4L — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 16, 2026

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