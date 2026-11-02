Supreme Court orders Hillary Clinton to respond to President Trumps ‘false narrative’ petition

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 2, 2026

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Hillary Clinton and her co-defendants to file a response by Nov. 27 to President Donald Trump’s petition seeking to revive his 2016 election conspiracy lawsuit.

Once the response is filed, the justices will evaluate the petition in a private conference. Granting full review (certiorari) requires votes from at least four justices.

Trump filed the civil suit in March 2022, claiming that Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and other defendants conspired to create and spread a “false narrative” linking his 2016 campaign to Russia.

Trump filed his lawsuit against Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, and former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele in Florida, seeking $72 million in damages.

The suit alleges “racketeering” and a “conspiracy to commit injurious falsehood.”

Trump’s lawsuit was dismissed by a federal district court judge, Donald Middlebrooks, as a “two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him.”

Judge Middlebrooks also ordered Trump and his lead attorney in the case, Alina Habba, to pay $1 million in sanctions for making “knowingly false” factual allegations and asserting “frivolous” legal theories. Both the sanctions and the dismissal were upheld by the 11th United States Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last month, Trump appealed the 11th Circuit’s ruling to the Supreme Court, arguing that the intervention is “necessary to protect the presidency, and to prevent judicial disagreement from becoming a license to punish its advocates.”

Middlebrooks had ruled that many of Trump’s claims were barred by the expiration of the statutes of limitations. The president contends, though, that those deadlines should have been tolled while he carried out his constitutional duties as president.

Clinton recently made news for her advocacy for expanding the number of justices who sit on the court that currently has a 6-3 majority of Republican appointees.

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