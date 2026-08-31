Supreme Court paves way for Trump’s ballroom construction to continue

by WorldTribune Staff, August 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that construction of the White House ballroom can continue.

The 5-4 decision halts a lower court ruling that would have restricted construction until Congress provided additional approvals.

The high court lifted a block on above-ground work.

President Donald Trump says the project is necessary for national security.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

I am pleased to report that the United States Supreme Court has just ruled in favor of the Ballroom/Military Complex being built without any further contingency, doubt, or threat. We are living in the Golden Age of America, and this Building will be one of the Greatest ever constructed in Washington, D.C. When completed in the Summer of 2028, the magnificent Ballroom and Military Complex will be something that the entire Country is very proud of. The Project, despite the baseless lawsuit brought by the so-called National Trust for Historic Preservation of the United States, which is not in any way affiliated with the United States Government, is under budget and ahead of schedule. The Ballroom is totally funded by Great Patriots and Corporations and, therefore, is a Gift — At no cost to the American Taxpayer. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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