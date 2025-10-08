by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 8, 2025

The suspect in the deadly Los Angeles Palisades fire had filmed the scene of his setting the blaze on his phone, listened to a rap song by French artist Josman whose music video features him setting things on fire, and used ChatGPT to generate a grim “dystopian” image of a burning city, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, a 29-year-old Joe Biden-supporting Uber driver is charged with “maliciously” sparking the Palisades fire, authorities said Wednesday.

After dropping off his Uber passengers in the area on Jan. 1 of this year, authorities said Rinderknecht then set a brush fire that was put out, but then smoldered unnoticed underground for days before igniting the Palisades inferno, which left 12 people dead, leveled 6,000 homes and buildings, and caused about $150 billion in damages.

Rinderknecht, who lived in the area at some point, allegedly ignited the flames near a popular hiking trail in the hillside of a state park overlooking the neighborhood at about 12:12 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The Uber passengers he dropped off later recalled that Rinderknecht appeared “agitated and angry,” federal investigators said.

After arriving at the hiking trail, Rinderknecht filmed the scene on his phone and listened to the Josman rap song, the video of which he had watched repeatedly in the days leading up to the fire, according to court papers.

Authorities said the suspect is believed to have then fled down the hiking path where he called 911 to report the fire. As he was on the phone to dispatchers, he typed “Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes” into ChatGPT, the complaint charges.

Rinderknecht allegedly drove away from the scene but turned around to follow the responding fire trucks back to the scene. He then watched and recorded several videos as crews battled the fire, according to court filings.

Months before the fire, Rinderknecht had requested in the ChatGPT prompt “A dystopian painting divided into distinct parts that blend together seamlessly. On the far left, there is a burning forest. Next to it, a crowd of people is running away from the fire, leading to the middle,” the complaint said.

Rinderknecht was interviewed by investigators shortly after the blaze but allegedly lied to investigators at the time about his location when the fire was set, according to the complaint.

Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida on Tuesday and will now be transferred back to California to stand trial.

Rinderknecht, who officials said has no criminal history, faces charges including malicious destruction by means of a fire. The finding that the Palisades Fire was intentionally set could allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Federal arson charges already carry harsh mandatory minimum sentences that range from five to 20 years, but are even stricter if it leads to injury or death.

