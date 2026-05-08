Texas county’s first ever LGBT judge resigns, accepts lifetime ban over misconduct

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez, the first LGBT judge in Bexar County, Texas, has resigned and is banned for life from judicial service in Texas after an incident in which the judge ordered a defense attorney to be handcuffed and placed in the jury box during a heated exchange.

Speedlin-Gonzalez signed a formal agreement filed April 20 stating she “has officially and formally resigned her judicial duties effective immediately” in lieu of further disciplinary proceedings, the Christian Post reported on May 5, citing the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Speedlin-Gonzalez faced charges of unlawful restraint by a peace officer (a second-degree felony) and official oppression (a Class A misdemeanor) after she allegedly ordered defense attorney Elizabeth Russell to be handcuffed and placed in the jury box.

According to a transcript of the Dec. 17, 2024, hearing, the argument escalated when Speedlin-Gonzalez accused Russell of coaching her client. When Russell objected, the judge replied, “It’s on the record. You can object all you want, Ms. Russell.” Speedlin-Gonzalez then instructed a bailiff: “Take her into custody and put her in the (jury) box. We are not having this hearing this way.”

Speedlin-Gonzalez was suspended without pay in January following her indictment.

The agreement signed by Speedlin-Gonzalez, which summarizes complaints alleging judicial misconduct, states the parties agreed “the allegations of judicial misconduct, if found to be true, could result in further disciplinary action.”

Under the terms, Speedlin-Gonzalez “shall be forever disqualified from judicial service in the State of Texas,” including serving as a judge, running for or accepting appointment to judicial office, or performing any judicial duties. She may still perform wedding ceremonies, “provided she does not wear a robe or refer in any way to her judicial authority or function.”

The agreement references the handcuffing incident and other complaints, including allegations of unprofessional demeanor, delays in handling habeas corpus petitions, and directing court staff to have no contact with former employees.

Speedlin-Gonzalez faced prior scrutiny from the commission, including a public warning for congratulating winning attorneys in court and posting their photos on social media. She also received a private warning for displaying an LGBT pride flag in her courtroom. A three-judge panel later dismissed those sanctions in 2023.

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