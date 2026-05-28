Texas Democrat Senate candidate’s church is pushing these books on children

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



James Talarico, the Democrat candidate running against Republican Ken Paxton to fill the U.S. Senate seat of the ousted Sen. John Cornyn, believes “God is nonbinary” and that Jesus Christ was a “radical feminist.”

His church, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin, is well known for emphasizing “social justice” and “inclusivity.”

The church is also “pushing radical gender ideology on children, featuring books filled with sexually explicit content and transgender ideology,” The Daily Wire reported on May 27.

Children have access to the church’s library which is stocked with “banned books” that, the report noted, “promote ideas rejected by most Christians, including books that contain descriptions of anal rape, incest, and oral sex.”

The St. Andrew’s library includes the book “Gender Queer,” which includes illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, and the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which discusses anal rape and incest.

“This Book Is Gay,” has a chapter on the “ins and outs of gay sex,” while the book “Becoming Nicole” tells the story of a gender-confused teen boy who identifies as a girl with the support of his family. In “The Courage to Be Queer,” the author claims that “God is queer.”

Other books in the church catalog include “Trans Kids, Our Kids: Stories and Resources from the Frontlines of the Movement for Transgender Youth,” and “Called OUT: The Voices and Gifts of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgendered Presbyterians.”

Talarico has asserted that “our trans community needs abortion care too,” said the church offers banned books so that children can find “affirmation in the books they read” and boasts that the books “shift our perspective, develop empathy, and see more clearly the call to justice among all people.”

“We are a safe haven for controversial narratives right in the heart of Texas, the state that takes the top prize in challenged books. Take a moment to browse our collection of banned books and see what you notice … common themes … particular experiences and identities being censored,” the church says of its banned books collection.

Talarico has voted in the state legislature against keeping men out of women’s sports and claimed it was “abusive” and “destructive” if parents did not accept their child’s alleged gender identity.

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