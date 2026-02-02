The files: Jeffrey Epstein had secret child, claimed Bill Gates caught STD from Russian girls

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 2, 2026

Among the three million documents in the Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice on Friday are emails from former Duchess of New York Sarah Ferguson congratulating Jeffrey Epstein on having a child, and Epstein sending a memo to himself in which he mentions obtaining drugs to help Bill Gates cope with a bout of STD he picked up from Russian girls.

In a Sept. 21, 2011 email, Ferguson congratulated Epstein on the birth of a “baby boy.”

Ferguson offered Epstein her “love, friendship and congratulations” after hearing the news from “The Duke,” probably referring to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, her ex-husband.

Ferguson appeared to send a second message complaining that Epstein had “disappeared” after using her “to get to (Prince) Andrew.”

While Epstein never said he had any children, more than 100 people have claimed to be his offspring, with many making a claim to his estate.

In 2020, Harvey Morse, the founder of the DNA firm Morse Genealogical Services, said Epstein may have grandchildren because he was “sexually promiscuous for so long”.

“There is a reasonable chance he may have fathered a child,” Morse said. “He could even be a grandfather.”

Morse said that 130 people approached his company after it set up a website named epsteinheirs.com, although more than a quarter of the claims were dismissed almost immediately.

In a separate file, released on Friday, a woman claimed to have “created” a daughter with Epstein in a “beautiful fertility ritual.” The validity of the claim is not known. The Justice Department has warned that the files contain a number of “untrue and sensationalist” accusations.

The last known girlfriend of Epstein, Karyna Shuliak, was set to inherit most of his fortune, properties and island in a will changed shortly before his reported death in prison in 2019.

As for Gates, Epstein claimed the Microsoft founder asked for antibiotics he could “surreptitiously give” to his then-wife Melinda, from whom he is now divorced.

On July 18 2013, Epstein sent a memo to himself including a number of allegations about Gates.

It said: “To add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis.”

A spokesman for Gates said: “These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers