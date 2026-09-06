The wages of evil? One attorney’s take on the Lindsay Clancy mistrial

by WorldTribune Staff, September 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Lindsay Clancy trial ended in a mistrial Friday after jurors were unable to reach a consensus. Reports say Clancy was close to being acquitted in the 2023 murders of her three children. A lone holdout kept that from happening.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted:

“Physical strength is one thing. What the Holdout showed today is much rarer. Moral strength. ….

“If you believed that a suburban Boston jury would look at the facts and declare Lindsay Clancy to be Guilty you need to update your mental model of society. Only 1 man held out as 11 were prepared to acquit.”

Many of Clancy’s supporters want that juror’s blood.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace posted to X: “The one lone juror in the Lindsay Clancy case who held the line was the only one who understood murder is criminal. They identified him as one of only three male jurors, putting a target on his back, and vilified him in public. This is unacceptable. We are praying for his safety.”

Attorney Edward Paltzik of Taylor Dykema PLLC wrote in a Sept. 4 post to LinkedIn that, however the Clancy case eventually is decided, “one thing’s for sure: the lone holdout juror who righteously stood up against Evil, even under withering pressure from his eleven colleagues and the judge, is an American hero. This lone holdout juror displayed character, courage, and toughness far beyond anything that could have been expected of an ordinary person.”

Of the 11 other jurors, Paltzik said they should not be attacked and demonized for coming to a different conclusion than the lone holdout:

“That is their right and part of their civic duty. Our system of trial by jury, just like our Constitution, will always be the best in the history of mankind. Trial by jury is the virtuous pillar of our criminal justice system, even when it results in a controversial outcome.”

These things, Paltzik added, can be true at the same time:

“Lindsay Clancy, like all parents who murder their children, is an evil and demonic human being who should receive the ultimate sanction of capital punishment.

“The eleven jurors who came to a different conclusion than the lone heroic holdout are not bad or evil people simply because they listened to the evidence and came to a conclusion that they believed was consistent with the facts and the law.”

As for Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, who revealed that the lone holdout juror was a man, Paltzik was asked on Sept. 5 if the juror should sue Reddington for defamation.

“Yes,” Paltzik answered. “Accusing a juror of acting in the service of an ‘agenda’ other than fulfilling his juror’s oath, is detamatory. Even worse, the accusation was made outside the courtroom. Not privileged.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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