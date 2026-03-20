‘There have never been any apologies’: Still no accounting for Covid ‘overreach’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The U.S. Government and those who were running the CDC, the American Federation of Teachers, Anthony Fauci and all of the others who caused so much damage, physically, economically, and mentally, due to their Covid “overreach” have still not been held to account.

Are they at least feeling the heat?

Jeffrey A. Tucker, a leader of the effort and founder of the Brownstone Institute, told The Washington Times:

“There have never been any apologies. These kinds of wounds are festering, and real and widespread. I don’t believe there will ever be healing from what happened until we get some culturally significant institution saying very clearly, ‘This was wrong.’ That has to happen. And, think about it, it has not happened.”

A coalition of civil rights groups says it’s time for that reckoning. They are calling on Congress to officially repudiate government “overreach” on Covid.

“The country still has not had a full accounting of the dystopian restrictions the government imposed to try to control the virus — and the public,” Stephen Dinan wrote in a March 6 analysis for The Washington Times.

With accountability looking less likely than ever, will there at least be apologies for the social measures put into place such as police stationed at state borders to block entry; employees divided into essential and nonessential; churches shuttered for months, canceling Easter and Christmas services; classes canceled, with students allowed back only after proof of emergency-authorized Covid injections?

For all that, Tucker said, there came a tipping point at which politicians were happy to put the whole thing behind them.

“The whole thing was so insane. It was crazy. It was like a level of clownish evil,” he said. “It’s not clear when it stopped happening. It just sort of slowly faded away. We weren’t even sure when the pandemic ended. We don’t even know that. The channel just changed, and we’re left with such pain and suffering.”

Tucker’s effort to obtain some kind of accountability is backed by the Health Freedom Defense Fund, Children’s Health Defense, the Independent Medical Alliance, Stand for Health Freedom, and the Autism Action Network.

Tucker said the Brownstone Institute is looking for a senator to sponsor a resolution which expresses “profound regret” for all of the Covid overreach.

“Even without a big accounting, small steps have been taken,” Dinan noted.

The Coast Guard announced last week that it was reinstating, with back pay, 56 members who were kicked out after refusing to take the jab.

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The Pentagon said in December that more than 8,000 troops were fired for refusing the shots from Aug. 24, 2021, to Jan. 10, 2023. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered his department to review some 3,000 cases to see whether people who were given general discharges should be upgraded to honorable discharges.

Jay Bhattacharya, who was a professor at Stanford University and a leading critic of lockdowns and mask mandates, now leads the National Institutes of Health and, as of Feb. 18, also runs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A federal judge just ruled in favor of the CIA, which had fired the former Defense Department doctor who pushed the mandatory shots on the Pentagon.

“Legally, though, the precedent for the firings remains,” Dinan pointed out.

The Supreme Court declined on Feb. 23 to hear two cases from Air Force personnel who were dismissed after refusing the Defense Department’s 2021 vaccine mandate. The airmen had asked for back pay and declarations that their religious rights had been violated.

Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican, proposed legislation in November to claw back some of the $65 billion in Covid funding that remains unspent.

The Labor Department’s inspector general issued an alert several weeks ago warning that more than $700 million in unspent pandemic unemployment benefits are still sitting on government-issued payment cards. An additional $200 million has been sent to state unclaimed property offices.

“We’ve identified where the money is. There is no excuse for delay, and no acceptable outcome other than returning these dollars to the American people,” said Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito.

Meanwhile, a bill to double the statute of limitations on prosecutions of pandemic unemployment fraud from five to 10 years cleared the House last March with strong bipartisan support. The Senate has taken no action on it.

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