‘They missed again’: Average Americans helpless against those ‘with the biggest microphones’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



‘They missed AGAIN.”

That is what North Carolina resident Leanna Rusciano Carter posted to social media following Saturday’s assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

In Wisconsin, the Minocqua Brewing Company, owned by Democrat Kirk Bangstad, a former state Assembly candidate who has repeatedly used the brewery’s brand to attack Trump and Republicans, posted to social media:

“Well, we almost got #freebeerday. Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We’ll never know.”

In Ohio, Corinne Baum, whose LinkedIn says she is a teacher at The Children’s House in Cincinnati, a private Montessori-style school, posted a video lamenting the news that the gunman’s attempt on the president’s life had failed.

Parents, lawmakers, and conservative commentators flooded social media calling for Baum’s immediate termination and for the Ohio Department of Education to review her teaching credentials.

A spokesperson for BrightPath, an early learning and childcare provider in Cincinnati, said: “The comments made online by this individual are deeply inconsistent with our values. The individual in question has been terminated.”

Revolver News noted: “What’s really scary is that these aren’t hardened fringe radicals in masks. They look and sound like regular people who’ve been marinating in media hate for years until basic decency got replaced by bloodlust. They don’t see a man, a husband, a father, or a president. They see the villain they were trained to hate and programmed to kill.

“You can’t run a decade-long fear campaign and then act shocked when the audience takes it seriously. Sure, the media didn’t pull the trigger, and politicians didn’t walk into that hotel with a weapon. But they all helped to create a climate where hating Trump became a moral identity and violence against him is justified because he’s just so evil.

“That’s why this one question is now going viral, and it’s a question that lots of Americans are asking: how do we end left-wing violence?”

Here’s what people are saying:

“No more kid gloves, send people to JAIL”

“Make an example of a handful of them in a lot of this would stop”

“The answer is shockingly simple The left has enjoyed a single-sided immunity on the issue of violence They call for it, organize it, and commit it without fear All we have to do is enforce existing laws, but they’ll call that fascist All we have to do is not care”

“By treating them the way Bukele treats gangs.”

“There are plenty of historical examples but I will be asked to delete this tweet if I give specifics.”

“Increase the birth rate so these weiners have to stay inside and be productive members of society.”

Revolver News concluded:

It’s a simple question, but it’s not a small one, right? Because this is an entire political culture, Hollywood, and media that keeps producing people who think violence is noble as long as the target has an R next to his name. There’s a really serious sickness on the left, and it’s spreading because the people with the biggest microphones keep feeding and encouraging it.

Meet Leanna Rusciano Carter, who works for Clay Realty in Raleigh, NC. Apparently, she is unhappy that the assassin missed again. You know what to do! pic.twitter.com/7MsGftIupl — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 26, 2026

This guy needs to arrested and his business closed down. pic.twitter.com/Gc9XET8va6 — David Vance (@DavidVance) April 26, 2026

Meet Corinne Baum, a teacher at The Children’s House in Cincinnati. She posted a video talking about how sad she was that she woke up to the news that Trump WASN’T ass*ssinated. This person teaches your children. You can contact the school here: (513) 898-3400 pic.twitter.com/qk55WOBm5I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2026

42,000 likes. This is who the left is. pic.twitter.com/sX0jUVnQYW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 26, 2026

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