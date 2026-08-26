Three Secret Service agents including spokesman walked out of their offices over classified leaks

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Trump Administration has placed three non-law enforcement Secret Service officials, including spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, on administrative leave and stripped them of their security clearances amid an investigation into the leaking of classified information.

Reports indicate the investigation, being handled by the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility, is looking into how classified or sensitive information reached the media.

The inquiry follows recent scrutiny over media reports detailing security maneuvers during President Donald Trump’s travel abroad and a separate July probe into a leaked story concerning Vice President JD Vance’s travel details.

Susan Crabtree reported for RealClearPolitics (RCP): “It’s unclear if the leaks to the media pertained to the controversy over President Trump’s secret evacuation from Turkey because of intelligence about a surface-to-air missile threat to Air Force One from Iran.”

The FBI and the CIA are involved in the investigation, one source told RCP.

Earlier this month, Trump confirmed that he did not board Air Force One as he left Turkey because the Secret Service and military wanted him on a “different plane” due to concerns that he was being targeted for assassination by Iran.

Trump confirmed he departed after The Washington Post reported that he had participated in a ruse in which some of his staff, Secret Service, and journalists flew on the old model Air Force One while he was snuck onto an alternate military aircraft to get out of Turkey.

🚨🚨@RCPolitics EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: Three Secret Service officials/agents were walked out of their offices on Monday and made “do not admits” as part of a criminal investigation into leaked classified information to the media, according to two sources familiar with the… pic.twitter.com/96wlHSJ152 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 25, 2026

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