Top officers of Discord, Reddit, Valve ordered to appear before House committee

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2025 Real World News



House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has ordered the top officers of Discord, Reddit, Twitch, and Valve (which operates Steam) to appear before the committee in a hearing on the “radicalization of online forum users” following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Comer said the hearing, set for Oct. 8, will include evidence of instances of open incitement to commit politically motivated acts found on the forums of such platforms.

“The politically motivated assassination of Charlie Kirk claimed the life of a husband, father, and American patriot,” Comer said in announcing the hearing. “In the wake of this tragedy, and amid other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence.”

Comer said the leaders of the online forums will need to explain what actions they have taken or plan to take to ensure their platforms are not exploited for “nefarious purposes.”

Related: Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin tied to toxic online gaming subculture, September 16, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed this week that the bureau is investigating nearly two dozen people involved with a Discord chat after Kirk was fatally shot during a Sept. 10 appearance on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Before turning himself in, Tyler Robinson, charged with Kirk’s murder, reportedly confessed to members of a chat group he frequented.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this,” reads the message from a Discord account belonging to Robinson, which was first reported by the Washington Post.

Three friends reportedly confronted Robinson on the messaging platform about FBI photos showing the shooter’s resemblance to him, and he didn’t deny it, law enforcement sources said.

The FBI is also reportedly investigating social media posts by suspected transgender users who seemed to predict Kirk’s killing as much as a month in advance.

President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, says the administration is looking at ways to “uproot and dismantle” non-governmental networks that he believes are responsible for “organized riots, the organized street violence, [and] the organized campaigns of dehumanization,” among other things.

Support Free Press Foundation