Trans activists protest outside Minneapolis Catholic school where children were murdered

This is where the American Left is at in September 2025.

A group of activists on Wednesday gathered directly across the street from the church where two children were murdered last month by a trans identifying gunman while praying.

What were they there for?

To support the trans ideology.

The group across from the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where two children were killed and 17 others injured by 23-year-old Robin Westman, screamed at Vice President JD Vance as he and his wife arrived to meet with victims’ families and pay respects.

The activists held signs reading “Hate Won’t Make America Great.”

Westman, who fired through the church’s stained-glass windows during a back-to-school Mass, used firearms inscribed with phrases like “kill Donald Trump.” The shooter, who had a documented fascination with mass killings and mental health struggles, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

The group shouted insults at Vance, including “You’re a coward” and “Do better.”

Writing for Modernity on Sept. 4, Steve Watson noted: “Their apparent motives blended calls for gun reform with support for LGBTQ+ rights, seemingly in response to the backlash against the trans community following the shooting.”

Watson concluded: “The shooting has reignited national debates on gun violence, mental health, and the role of transgender ideology in such events. Conservative commentators have pointed to a pattern of mass shootings involving individuals identifying as transgender or non-binary, including incidents in Nashville, Lakewood, and Colorado. Meanwhile, Democrats, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have urged against “villainizing” the trans community.”

Imagine protesting outside a church kids were murdered at because you want to defend the killer’s trans ideology. Sick. Just sick. pic.twitter.com/MoZldJbHjM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2025

The trans flag is a giant middle finger to the Church and victims. You stay classy, Democrats. https://t.co/4ROig5cuo9 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 3, 2025

