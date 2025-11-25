‘Tremendous progress’: Ukraine accepts Trump’s peace plan to end war with Russia

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2025 Real World News



Ukraine’s government has “agreed to a peace deal” brokered by President Donald Trump to end Russia’s nearly four-year invasion, according to American and Ukrainian officials.

“The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal,” a U.S. official told CBS News. “There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal.”

Ukraine’s national security adviser Rustem Umerov said a common understanding on a proposal had been reached, with details still to be worked out.

Trump on Tuesday confirmed in a post to Truth Social that a deal was close and only a few points of disagreement remain between the two sides:

“Over the past week, my team has made tremendous progress with respect to ending the War between Russia and Ukraine (A War that would have NEVER started if I were President!). Last month 25,000 soldiers died. The original 28-Point Peace Plan, which was drafted by the United States, has been fine-tuned, with additional input from both sides, and there are only a few remaining points of disagreement.

“In the hopes of finalizing this Peace Plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians. I will be briefed on all progress made, along with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

“I look forward to hopefully meeting with President Zelenskyy and President Putin soon, but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages. Thank you for your attention to this very important matter, and let’s all hope that PEACE can be accomplished AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!”

Earlier on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X: “Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table. There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.”

Driscoll was in Abu Dhabi to meet with Russian officials, two U.S. officials and two diplomatic sources who were not authorized to speak publicly told CBS News. A fifth source with knowledge of the talks also confirmed Driscoll’s presence in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

A U.S. military official in Abu Dhabi told CBS News that Driscoll spent hours negotiating Tuesday with Russian representatives, going in and out of meetings all day.

“We remain very optimistic,” the official said. “Secretary Driscoll is optimistic. Hopefully, we’ll get feedback from the Russians soon. This is moving quick.”

Driscoll had met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Nov. 20.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday that while the Kremlin “appreciates the U.S.’ position, which is taking the initiative in resolving the Ukrainian conflict,” Moscow “operates professionally, not leaking information before formal agreements are reached … Russia expects the U.S. to inform it of the results of consultations with Ukraine and Europe in the near future.”

“Key proposals of Trump’s plan are based on understandings reached in Anchorage,” Lavrov said, referring to Trump’s Aug. 15 meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Lavrov said those principles were “reflected in the plan” proposed last week by the White House, “which we welcomed – President Putin said that.”

