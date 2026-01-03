Trump Administration makes an example of Maduro, will ‘run’ Venezuela for now

by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2026 Real World News



U.S. forces conducted major strikes in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, captured Nicolas Maduro in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement, and flew him and his wife Cilia Flores out of the country, President Donald Trump said on Jan. 3, 2026.

President Trump said a U.S. “team” would manage Venezuela until there can be a “proper” transition.

“We are going to run the country,” Trump said at a mid-day news conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The operation enforced what has been called Trump’s corollary to the Monroe Doctrine. and sends a powerful signal to Russia, Iran and nuclear-armed rogues states, notably China.

Eminent U.S. analyst on China Miles Yu noted in a social media post:

“On this day, January 3, the Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani was killed. Six years later exactly, Maduro was captured by US special forces and escorted to the US to face justice.”

The president said the U.S. was fully prepared to conduct an unlikely second attack on Venezuela if needed.

U.S. forces maintained “totally the element of surprise” in the successful raid, said Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

A U.S. special forces team arrived at Maduro’s compound at 2:01 local time in Caracas, Caine said at the press conference with the president.

Caine said the operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and his wife, called “Operational Absolute Resolve,” followed months of planning and drills. More than 150 U.S. aircraft operating from 20 different land and sea bases across the Western Hemisphere took part, and one U.S. aircraft was hit after coming under fire but remained “flyable” and returned safely, he said.

Related: Analysts: Don’t be fooled; New Trump national security strategy targets China, December 22, 2025

Maduro and his wife were taken into custody by the Department of Justice with no loss of American life, Caine said. They were onboard U.S. aircraft over the water at 3:29 a.m. and transported to the USS Iwo Jima, he said.

Maduro attempted to escape “to a safe place” during the operation, President Trump said, but U.S. forces moved too quickly. Maduro “made it to the door … a very heavy door,” but was not able to close it, Trump said.

The president said U.S. oil companies would spend billions of dollars in Venezuela to fix its oil infrastructure.

The announcement came hours after the oil-rich Latin American country’s capital, Caracas, was rocked by a series of explosions. Venezuela’s government said the coastal states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira were also hit.

Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores have been indicted in New York, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. The indictment named four other defendants, including Maduro’s son and other senior government officials, charging them with drug and gun offenses.

He also said it would be “very tough” for Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado to lead the country, saying she “doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country.”

Machado applauded the U.S. action to remove Maduro from power, and urged Venezuela’s military to respect the results of the country’s July 2024 election.

Perfect Time For Tax-Deductible Boost to Free Press Foundation