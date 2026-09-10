Trump and his $5,000 midterm deal highlight GOP’s unprecedented convention

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 10, 2026

In an unprecedented convention President Donald Trump issued an unprecedented promise: If Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in November’s midterms, all adult U.S. citizens will get a check for $5,000.

Trump opened his address to the first-of-its-kind event by rating his performance since taking office for a second time in January 2025, saying he’s “doing a great job.”

The president quickly shifted to control of Congress. Parties in control of Congress rarely maintain that control in midterm elections.

“But I say, why is it that no matter how well you’re doing, we see not a president — Democrat or Republican — almost never wins the midterms?” said Trump. “We’ve got to change that because we have something going that’s so good we can’t let that string be broken. So I’m asking you to pretend that I’m on the ballot. I’m on the ballot, just one more time.”

“Our Republican Congress puts thousands of dollars into the pockets of working families with the largest tax cuts in the history of our country,” the president said. “So we had the largest in history. We gave you no tax on tips, no tax on overtime and no tax on Social Security for our great seniors.”

Trump then proposed putting even more cash into the pockets of Americans:

“I can make this promise to you, and here is my promise. If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our economic — tremendous economic success like in history, we’ve never had anything like what’s happening. But because of our tremendous strength and success economically — I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000. Very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders.”

Trump also floated a new bill that would make it illegal for future presidents “to open the border again. It will be called the “No Invasion of Our Country Act.”

“We will make it legally impossible for any future president to destroy our country by having the right to open the border again,” Trump said.

Comprehensive immigration reform legislation hasn’t passed the House and the Senate since the 1990s.

Trump’s address in its entirety:

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...