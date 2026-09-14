Trump: ‘China’ is the ‘only one happy’ about anti-AI conspiracy narratives

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Calls to pump the brakes on the rapid acceleration of AI in America are misguided and play right into the hands of communist China, which has no intention of slowing down in its bid to catch and overtake the United States, President Donald Trump said.

Trump dismissed the need for more federal guardrails or regulations on AI, stating on social media that the only control needed is a “strong and smart” president.

He called fears of AI destroying humanity a “hoax” and argued that strict rules would cause the U.S. to lose the AI race to China.

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!” the president wrote on Truth Social. “The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things.’ ”

“We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies!” he continued. “There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China.”

Trump wrote that U.S. is “leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so.”

“Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!” he wrote.

Trump specifically called out Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei as an example of someone who has done “bad,” but he said he is “now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel.’ ”

Amodei has recently said AI development should slow down to allow for guardrails to be implemented.

“To be clear, pacing does not mean halting model training or technical progress, but ensuring companies take adequate time to align and safeguard their models, and for third party evaluators to confirm this,” Amodei wrote in a blog post over the weekend. “Our pacing framework is an attempt to further strengthen our commitment to safety and encourage a race to the top.”

Trump told reporters over the weekend: “We can put guardrails, we can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that … shouldn’t be bringing it up, and they’re bringing up things that won’t happen.”

“I said it from the very beginning … whoever wins AI wins,” the president said.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...