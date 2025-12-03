Trump confirms: Documents, orders, pardons signed via Biden autopen are void

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 3, 2025

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has voided pretty much everything that was signed by autopen during Joe Biden’s four years in the White House.

“Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized ‘AUTOPEN,’ within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

“Anyone receiving ‘Pardons,’ ‘Commutations,’ or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

On Nov. 28, Trump announced that he was revoking all executive orders signed by autopen during the Biden-Harris regime.

“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump alleged the documents were signed illegally.

“The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him,” Trump wrote. “Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury.”

According to the Office of Legal Counsel, the autopen, which uses a real pen and ink to mechanically replicate a president’s signature, can be used to sign official documents, but the president must direct the signing of each document or bill.

According to some legal scholars, U.S. presidents may revoke previously issued executive orders. Revoking pardons could face roadblocks, analysts told The Epoch Times.

The House Oversight Committee on Oversight, led by Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, published a report in October detailing an investigation into the Biden teams’s use of autopen signatures.

The investigation found senior White House officials “abused the autopen and a lax chain-of-command policy to effect executive actions” and failed to provide documentation to prove the documents were authorized.

The committee stated it found evidence that Biden’s White House staff concealed his diminishing mental and physical condition intentionally.

“The Committee has found that there was, in fact, a cover-up of the president’s cognitive decline and that there is no record demonstrating President Biden himself made all of the executive decisions that were attributed to him,” the committee wrote in the report. “The authority to grant pardons is not provided to the president’s inner circle.”

During his time in the White House, Biden’s team issued a record 4,245 acts of clemency.

Biden’s acts of clemency consisted of 80 pardons and 4,165 commutations. While the commutation total topped all other presidents since William McKinley, who left office in 1901, the 80 pardons were topped by several other presidents including Trump in his first term (144), President Barack Obama (212), and President George W. Bush (189).

Support Free Press Foundation